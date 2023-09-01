Abstract

INTRODUCTION: Understanding changes in cannabis use in the legalized nonmedical cannabis context is critical. Washington State (WA), one the earliest states to implement legalization, presents a unique opportunity to examine how cannabis use and its consequences changed after implementation of legalization for adults. With a focus on WA young adults, this study conducted in 2022/2023 examined changes in (1) cannabis use by sex and age, (2) preferred mode of use, and (3) cannabis use disorder (CUD) symptoms.



METHODS: Using repeated cross-sectional data on young adults ages 18-25 in WA from 2014 (premarket opening) to 2019 (n=12,945), logistic regression models assessed trends over time in the prevalence of any and frequent (20+ days) past-month cannabis use. Among individuals reporting use, multinomial logistic regressions estimated trends over time in the preferred mode of use and negative binomial regressions examined trends in count of CUD symptoms.



RESULTS: From 2014-2019 the prevalence of cannabis use converged by sex, with females being equally likely as males to report both any and frequent use by 2019. Among young adults reporting past-month use, smoking as the preferred mode of use decreased relative to other modes. Number of CUD symptoms reported increased, which was not accounted for by changes in preferred mode of use.



CONCLUSIONS: During the five-year period following implementation of legalization, patterns of young adult cannabis use shifted, including particularly sharp increases among females and increases in CUD symptoms. Future studies should investigate underlying causes for these important changes.

