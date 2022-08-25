|
Citation
Bibi R, Yan Z, Ilyas M, Shaheen M, Singh SN, Zeb A. BMC Geriatr. 2023; 23(1): e623.
DOI
PMID
37794341
Abstract
BACKGROUND: Falls are the third-leading cause of disability among the elderly population worldwide. It is multifactorial, and the occurrence of falls depends on different factors, which can be different from context to context, and individual to individual. Therefore, regular assessment of fall risk factors is required to develop a strategy for fall prevention. The study aimed to identify fall-related risk factors in Pakistani healthy older adults at risk of developing physical disabilities. It also aimed to create a risk-predictive model for fall occurrence, offering evidence for preventive strategies.
Language: en
Keywords
Pakistan; Falls; Risk factors; Older adults; Community-dwelling