Schnepf SV, Boldrini M, Blaskó Z. BMC Public Health 2023; 23(1): e1917.
(Copyright © 2023, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group - BMC)
37794392
BACKGROUND: Loneliness has been recognized as a public health issue and has moved into a number of European countries' policy agendas. Literature examining loneliness in young people (and especially in adolescents) is scarce, but it does show that at this age feelings of loneliness have been increasing in recent decades and are detrimental for both adolescents' current and future well-being. In order to explain loneliness, current literature focuses generally on individual, rather than on broader, environmental characteristics. This study examines school associates of loneliness and compares their importance to those at the individual level because schools are the most important places in which adolescents are socially embedded. In addition, policy interventions on loneliness might be more feasible at the school than the individual level.
Language: en
Europe; Bullying; Well-being; Education policy; School loneliness; Teacher support