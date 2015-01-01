|
Citation
|
Matre D, Sallinen M, Phillips AJK, Moen LV, Nilsen KB, Haugen F. BMJ Open 2023; 13(10): e075107.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2023, BMJ Publishing Group)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
37793926
|
Abstract
|
INTRODUCTION: The objective of this study is to determine the effects of night work, Arctic seasonal factors and cold working environments on human functions relevant to safety. The study aims to quantify the contribution of (1) several consecutive night shifts, (2) seasonal variation on sleepiness, alertness and circadian rhythm and (3) whether a computational model of sleep, circadian rhythms and cognitive performance can accurately predict the observed sleepiness and alertness.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Fatigue; OCCUPATIONAL & INDUSTRIAL MEDICINE; Case-Control Studies; GENETICS; Health informatics