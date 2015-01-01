Abstract

INTRODUCTION: The objective of this study is to determine the effects of night work, Arctic seasonal factors and cold working environments on human functions relevant to safety. The study aims to quantify the contribution of (1) several consecutive night shifts, (2) seasonal variation on sleepiness, alertness and circadian rhythm and (3) whether a computational model of sleep, circadian rhythms and cognitive performance can accurately predict the observed sleepiness and alertness.



METHODS AND ANALYSIS: In an observational crossover study of outdoor and indoor workers (n=120) on a three-shift schedule from an industrial plant in Norway (70 °N), measurements will be conducted during the summer and winter. Sleep duration and quality will be measured daily by smartphone questionnaire, aided by actigraphy and heart rate measurements. Sleepiness and alertness will be assessed at regular intervals by the Karolinska Sleepiness Scale and the psychomotor vigilance test, respectively. Saliva samples will assess melatonin levels, and a blood sample will measure circadian time. Thermal exposures and responses will be measured by sensors and by thermography. ETHICS AND DISSEMINATION: All participants will give written informed consent to participate in the study, which will be conducted in accordance with the Declaration of Helsinki. The Norwegian Regional Committee for Medical Research Ethics South-East D waivered the need for ethics approval (reference 495816). Dissemination plans include academic and lay publications, and partnerships with national and regional policymakers.

