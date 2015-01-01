|
Citation
Ross R, Prater LC, Cole A, Mustafa A, Pham K, Suchsland MZ, Gallagher A, Rowhani-Rahbar A, Phelan EA. Clin. Gerontol. 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.
DOI
PMID
37791738
Abstract
OBJECTIVES: Chronic conditions, including mild cognitive impairment and depression, place older adults at high risk of firearm suicide. Approximately 40% of older adults have access to a firearm, and many do not store their firearms safely. However, firearm counseling occurs infrequently in clinical settings. Using by the Ottawa Decision Support Framework (ODSF) to conceptualize the decisional support needed by patients and their providers to facilitate firearm counseling, we explore provider perspectives on desired resources for addressing firearm safety with older adult patients.
Language: en
Keywords
older adults; Firearm safety; primary care