Citation
Bassi G, Mancinelli E, Salcuni S, Gori A, Musetti A. Dev. Psychopathol. 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2023, Cambridge University Press)
DOI
PMID
37791536
Abstract
Following a network analysis approach, the present study aims to explore the pattern of mutual relationships between failure in reflective functioning (RF) - defined as hypomentalization - problematic social networking sites use (PSNSU), attachment anxiety and avoidance, and childhood maltreatment among emerging adults, with a focus on gender differences. The study sample comprises N = 1,614 emerging adults (M(age) = 23.84; SD = 3.21; 50% identified themselves as women) who completed online self-assessment measures.
Language: en
Keywords
gender differences; childhood maltreatment; attachment; problematic social networking sites use; reflective functioning