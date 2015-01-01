Abstract

Child maltreatment constitutes a significant environmental risk for children, with carryover effects into future generations. There is a need to characterize protective factors that may buffer against the intergenerational transmission of maltreatment. The current study addresses this gap through two primary aims: 1) the development and validation of a novel measure assessing resolution of maternal childhood maltreatment trauma using narrative coding methods and 2) the evaluation of maternal maltreatment trauma resolution as a buffering factor that may moderate associations between maternal neglect histories and sensitive parenting of offspring.



RESULTS of reliability analyses from this sample of 210 diverse, low-income mothers suggest the novel childhood maltreatment trauma resolution measure is highly reliable. Furthermore, results highlight the generalizability, criterion validity, and concurrent and predictive validity of the measure.



RESULTS from cross-sectional analyses show that trauma resolution moderates associations between maternal physical neglect histories and sensitive parenting, such that under high maternal trauma resolution, there is no longer a negative association between neglect histories and sensitive parenting.



RESULTS from longitudinal analyses also show a protective effect of maternal trauma resolution, such that trauma resolution has a protective-enhancing effect on maternal sensitivity. Implications for research and clinical practice with families are discussed.

