Swerbenski HG, Sturge-Apple ML, Messina G, Toth SL, Rogosch F, Cicchetti D. Dev. Psychopathol. 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.
(Copyright © 2023, Cambridge University Press)
37791540
Child maltreatment constitutes a significant environmental risk for children, with carryover effects into future generations. There is a need to characterize protective factors that may buffer against the intergenerational transmission of maltreatment. The current study addresses this gap through two primary aims: 1) the development and validation of a novel measure assessing resolution of maternal childhood maltreatment trauma using narrative coding methods and 2) the evaluation of maternal maltreatment trauma resolution as a buffering factor that may moderate associations between maternal neglect histories and sensitive parenting of offspring.
Language: en
maltreatment; parenting; intergenerational transmission; trauma resolution