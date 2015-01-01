|
Weme AV, Sørensen KD, Binder PE. Front. Psychol. 2023; 14: e1248617.
(Copyright © 2023, Frontiers Research Foundation)
37790232
OBJECTIVES: Avoidant personality disorder (AvPD) is a highly prevalent personality disorder, especially in clinical settings, yet scarcely researched. People diagnosed with AvPD have severe impairments in functioning and suffer greatly, yet we still lack meta-analytic evidence for therapy and only a few RCTs are conducted. Patient factors are the most important for outcome in therapy, in general. Lack of agency might be a core deficit in people diagnosed with AvPD. Their conditions might be improved if we understand their agency better. We review previous research regarding psychological mechanisms and interpersonal relationships that facilitate or hinder agency in AvPD in daily life and psychotherapy.
Language: en
agency; avoidant personality disorder; client factors; cluster C personality disorders; narrative review