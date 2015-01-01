Abstract

ISSUE ADDRESSED: Construction workers in Australia have suicide rates 84% higher than other workers, with even higher rates for younger and less-skilled workers. Gatekeeper training (GKT) is a suicide prevention strategy that aims to improve knowledge, attitudes and self-efficacy to identify and assist individuals at risk of suicide. However, the impact of GKT on long-term behaviour and suicide prevention is unclear in the construction industry.



METHODS: Researchers conducted 22 semi-structured interviews with trained Bluehats, who provide support to their colleagues in the construction industry experiencing mental health difficulties and suicidal distress.



RESULTS: Participants reported high levels of motivation and capability due to lived experience of mental health problems or suicide, training, satisfaction from helping others and feeling valued in their work environment.



CONCLUSIONS: The study highlighted the importance of physical and social opportunities for participants to support their colleagues. The findings reinforced the need to integrate GKT within comprehensive industry suicide prevention programs that provide a range of interventions for workers and ongoing support to trainees to translate their skills into behaviour. Future GKT should include behaviour change approaches to identify and target contextual and individual-level factors influencing behaviour. SO WHAT?: Understanding the potential and limitations of GKT within the construction industry offers invaluable insights for health promotion. Integrating GKT with holistic prevention programs could lead to more impactful strategies, potentially reducing the high suicide rates and fostering a healthier work environment in the construction sector.

