Citation

Sinno J, Macapagal K, Mustanski B. J. Adolesc. Health 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.

(Copyright © 2023, Elsevier Publishing)

10.1016/j.jadohealth.2023.07.030

37791926

PURPOSE: Sexual and gender diverse youth (SGDY) develop and employ safety strategies on their own to manage risks while using dating apps. This study aimed to describe the online dating safety practices of SGDY and determine the effectiveness of an eHealth HIV-prevention educational intervention with dating safety content to promote future safety behaviors.

METHODS: SGDY aged 13-18 from across the United States (N = 1087) were assigned to increasingly intensive HIV-prevention educational programs using a sequential multiple-assignment randomized trial design. Data were collected at three time points, each three months apart. Participants were asked multiple-choice and open-ended questions about the safety practices they used online and in person; mixed-methods described the safety behaviors of SGDY. Logistic regressions were used to determine psychosocial predictors of safety behaviors and the effectiveness of the intervention in promoting future safety practices.

RESULTS: 60% (n = 662) of participants used dating apps, most of whom reported using online (96.4%, n = 638) and in-person (92.9%, n = 615) safety strategies, such as limiting the disclosure of personal information or meeting other users in public. Outness and previous victimization were important psychosocial predictors of engaging in safety behaviors. Additionally, participants who received the online safety education were over 50% more likely to employ certain safety behaviors than SGDY who did not.

DISCUSSION: While most SGDY reported at least 1 type of safety strategy when dating online, safety practices differed across psychosocial variables, such as outness. This study provides evidence for the effectiveness of an eHealth educational intervention tailored to SGDY to promote additional safety behaviors.


Adolescent sexual behavior; Sexual and gender diverse males; Social media and dating apps

