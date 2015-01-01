SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Journal Article

Citation

Endo T, Suzuki J, Ikeda R, Katori Y. J. Int. Adv. Otol. 2023; 19(5): 435-439.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2023, Mediterranean Society of Otology and Audiology)

DOI

10.5152/iao.2023.231117

PMID

37789633

Abstract

Carbon monoxide (CO) can cause "irreversible" severe-to-profound sensorineural hearing loss. However, there are few reports of detailed hearing test results. Here, we report a case of acute sensorineural hearing loss caused by acute CO poisoning with partial hearing recovery, evaluated by a detailed hearing examination. A 25-year-old woman was brought to the emergency department for attempted suicide. On admission, her consciousness was impaired, and she was treated for severe CO poisoning, including using hyperbaric-oxygen therapy. After regaining consciousness, symptoms of hearing loss and tinnitus were discovered, and a detailed audiological examination revealed bilateral hearing loss, suggesting cochlear damage. Steroids were systemically administered, and her hearing impairment was partially resolved. Sensorineural hearing loss caused by acute CO poisoning includes cochlear pathology and may be partially treatable. The early evaluation of hearing in patients with severe CO poisoning is advisable for early treatment.


Language: en

Keywords

Adult; Humans; Female; *Carbon Monoxide Poisoning/complications/diagnosis/therapy; *Deafness; *Hearing Loss, Sensorineural/diagnosis/etiology/therapy; *Hearing Loss, Sudden/diagnosis/etiology/therapy; *Hyperbaric Oxygenation

