Abstract

Aggressive behavior is considered one of the indicators of maladjustment and increases during the transition to college. Previous studies have demonstrated that having identity fusion with particular social groups significantly predicts college adjustment among freshmen. However, the relationship between identity fusion and aggressive behavior in college freshmen has rarely been studied. Thus, guided by the frustration-aggression theory, this study aimed to explore the association between identity fusion with class and aggressive behavior among Chinese college freshmen and examine the potential mediating roles of depressive mood and sleep quality. A cross-sectional survey study was carried out among 1,037 Chinese college freshmen (M(age) = 19.56, SD = 1.068, 29.12% males). Class identity fusion, depressive mood, sleep quality, and aggressive behavior were measured via four self-reported questionnaires. Structural equation modeling was used to test the mediation model. Analyses showed that identity fusion was negatively related to depressive mood and aggressive behavior and positively correlated with sleep quality. The results also revealed that the direct effect of identity fusion on aggressive behavior was significant, and identity fusion can indirectly affect aggressive behavior not only through the mediation effect of depressive mood but also through the chain mediation effect of depressive mood and sleep quality. Moreover, the mediating effect of depressive mood varied by gender. These findings suggest that strategies that help freshmen promote identity fusion and those that alleviate depressive mood and sleep problem may help reduce aggressive behavior.

