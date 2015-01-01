Abstract

Same-sex intimate partner violence (SSIPV) is still under investigation despite its spreading. Unique risk factors, such as internalized homonegativity, have been found to be related to physical SSIPV perpetration. However, the mechanisms that regulate this association are still unclear. Drawing from the psychological mediation framework (PMF), this paper aimed to explore the relationship between internalized homonegativity and physical SSIPV perpetration, assessing the mediating role of emotion dysregulation. In all, 139 gay and lesbian participants involved in same-sex relationships participated in the study by completing a self-administered online questionnaire. Mediation analyses were used to assess both the direct and indirect effects. Internalized homonegativity was not directly associated with physical SSIPV perpetration. However, internalized homonegativity was positively associated with emotion dysregulation, which, in turn, was positively associated with physical SSIPV perpetration. The indirect effect of internalized homonegativity on physical SSIPV perpetration through emotion dysregulation was also confirmed. The results that emerged extend the application of the PMF to SSIPV. The data found can inform both preventive interventions and treatments targeting SSIPV perpetrators to reduce the phenomenon and limit recidivism.

Language: en