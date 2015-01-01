|
Citation
Gong X, Zhang L, Zhou J, Bi T. J. Youth Adolesc. 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2023, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group)
DOI
PMID
37794285
Abstract
Research has demonstrated the predictive effect of maternal childhood maltreatment on adolescent internalizing problems. However, few studies have explored the mediating mechanisms of how mothers' experiences of childhood maltreatment are transmitted to their offspring's internalizing problems over time. The present multi-informant study investigated the potential mediating effects of maternal depressive symptoms and offspring's childhood maltreatment experiences on the relation between maternal childhood maltreatment and adolescent internalizing problems. A total of 823 Chinese youth (43.4% girls; M(age) = 10.26 years, SD = 0.94) and their mothers participated in a two-wave longitudinal study with one-year intervals. Mothers reported their experiences of childhood maltreatment and depressive symptoms, while youth reported their childhood maltreatment experiences and internalizing problems.
Language: en
Keywords
Adolescent internalizing problems; Maternal childhood maltreatment; Maternal depressive symptoms; Offspring childhood maltreatment