IMPORTANCE: Symptoms of attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder (ADHD), such as inattentiveness and impulsivity, could affect daily functioning and driving performance throughout the life span. Previous research on ADHD and driving safety is largely limited to adolescents and young adults.



OBJECTIVE: To examine the prevalence of ADHD and the association between ADHD and crash risk among older adult drivers. DESIGN, SETTING, AND PARTICIPANTS: This prospective cohort study collected data from primary care clinics and residential communities in 5 US sites (Ann Arbor, Michigan; Baltimore, Maryland; Cooperstown, New York; Denver, Colorado; and San Diego, California) between July 6, 2015, and March 31, 2019. Participants were active drivers aged 65 to 79 years at baseline enrolled in the Longitudinal Research on Aging Drivers project who were studied for up to 44 months through in-vehicle data recording devices and annual assessments. The data analysis was performed between July 15, 2022, and August 14, 2023. EXPOSURE: Lifetime ADHD based on an affirmative response to the question of whether the participant had ever had ADHD or had ever been told by a physician or other health professional that he or she had ADHD. MAIN OUTCOMES AND MEASURES: The main outcomes were hard-braking events defined as maneuvers with deceleration rates of 0.4g or greater, self-reported traffic ticket events, and self-reported vehicular crashes. Multivariable negative binomial modeling was used to estimate adjusted incidence rate ratios (aIRRs) and 95% CIs of outcomes according to exposure status.



RESULTS: Of the 2832 drivers studied, 1500 (53.0%) were women and 1332 (47.0%) were men with a mean (SD) age of 71 (4) years. The lifetime prevalence of ADHD in the study sample was 2.6%. Older adult drivers with ADHD had significantly higher incidence rates of hard-braking events per 1000 miles than those without ADHD (1.35 [95% CI, 1.30-1.41] vs 1.15 [95% CI, 1.14-1.16]), as well as self-reported traffic ticket events per 1 million miles (22.47 [95% CI, 16.06-31.45] vs 9.74 [95% CI, 8.99-10.55]) and self-reported vehicular crashes per 1 million miles (27.10 [95% CI, 19.95-36.80] vs 13.50 [95% CI, 12.61-14.46]). With adjustment for baseline characteristics, ADHD was associated with a significant 7% increased risk of hard-braking events (aIRR, 1.07; 95% CI, 1.02-1.12), a 102% increased risk of self-reported traffic ticket events (aIRR, 2.02; 95% CI, 1.42-2.88), and a 74% increased risk of self-reported vehicular crashes (aIRR, 1.74; 95% CI, 1.26-2.40).



CONCLUSIONS AND RELEVANCE: As observed in this prospective cohort study, older adult drivers with ADHD may be at a significantly elevated crash risk compared with their counterparts without ADHD. These findings suggest that effective interventions to improve the diagnosis and clinical management of ADHD among older adults are warranted to promote safe mobility and healthy aging.

