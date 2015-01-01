|
Citation
|
Hughes TM, Collins RA, Cunningham CE. JAMA Surg. 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2023, American Medical Association)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
37792380
|
Abstract
|
The house of surgery is faced with an epidemic amid our ranks. Despite priding ourselves on mental and physical toughness that ignores basic physical and psychological needs, mental illness among surgeons is rampant. On the current trajectory, our workforce will continue to suffer in silence, valuable members will leave the field, and our colleagues will continue to die by suicide.
Language: en