Abstract

OBJECTIVE: To examine the association between parasomnias, including rapid eye movement sleep behavior disorder (RBD) and sleep walking (SW), and mortality risk in a large-scale population-based cohort.



METHODS: This prospective cohort study was based on 25,695 participants from the Health Professionals Follow-up Study, a population-based cohort of male health professionals in the United States. Probable SW (pSW) and probable RBD (pRBD) were measured by questions adapted from the Mayo Sleep Questionnaire in 2012. All-cause mortality and cause-specific mortality were ascertained through the national registry, reports by the families, and the postal system from January 1, 2012, through June 30, 2018.



RESULTS: Of the studied population, 223 reported pSW and 2720 reported pRBD. During 6 years of follow-up (2012 to 2018), 4743 mortality cases were documented. The co-occurrence of both probable parasomnias was associated with higher all-cause mortality risk (P(trend)=.008), and the adjusted hazard ratio (HR) of mortality was 1.65 (95% CI, 1.20 to 2.28) compared with participants without either probable parasomnia after adjustment for major lifestyle, sleep, and metabolic risk factors, and chronic diseases. Significant associations were found for mortality attributed to neurodegenerative diseases (adjusted HR for both parasomnias vs none, 4.57; 95% CI, 2.62 to 7.97) and accidents (adjusted HR for both parasomnias vs none, 7.36; 95% CI, 2.95 to 18.4). Having pSW alone was associated with all-cause mortality, and pSW and pRBD were individually associated with mortality attributed to neurodegenerative diseases and accidents too (P<.05 for all).



CONCLUSION: Probable parasomnia was associated with a higher risk of all-cause mortality and mortality attributed to neurodegenerative diseases and accidents.

Language: en