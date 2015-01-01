Abstract

Interest in autonomous vehicles (AVs) is growing at a rapid pace due to increased convenience, safety benefits and potential environmental gains. Although several leading AV companies predicted that AVs would be on the road by 2020, they are still limited to relatively small-scale trials. The ability to know their precise location on the map is a challenging prerequisite for safe and reliable AVs due to sensor imperfections under adverse environmental and weather conditions, posing a formidable obstacle to their widespread use. Here we propose a deep learning-based self-supervised approach for ego-motion estimation that is a robust and complementary localization solution under inclement weather conditions. The proposed approach is a geometry-aware method that attentively fuses the rich representation capability of visual sensors and the weather-immune features provided by radars using an attention-based learning technique. Our method predicts reliability masks for the sensor measurements, eliminating the deficiencies in the multimodal data. In various experiments we demonstrate the robust all-weather performance and effective cross-domain generalizability under harsh weather conditions such as rain, fog and snow, as well as day and night conditions. Furthermore, we employ a game-theoretic approach to analyse the interpretability of the model predictions, illustrating the independent and uncorrelated failure modes of the multimodal system. We anticipate our work will bring AVs one step closer to safe and reliable all-weather autonomous driving.

Language: en