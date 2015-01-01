|
Anargyros K, Hatzimanolis A, Xenaki LA, Ralli I, Dimitrakopoulos S, Vlahos I, Selakovic M, Foteli S, Soldatos RF, Nianiakas N, Kollias K, Stefanis N. Psychiatrike 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.
(Copyright © 2023, Hellēnikē Psychiatrikē Hetaireia)
37793035
Multiple recent studies have indicated that adverse psycho-traumatic experiences are particularly significant, if not the most significant, among the environmental factors that participate in the aetiology of schizophrenic spectrum disorders. The prevalence of bullying in the adolescent population has increased dramatically compared to earlier reports. This may be related to the recent development of communication technology and the use of social media, which have expanded the means by which bullying can be practiced. The present study aims to investigate the association between bullying victimisation and psychotic symptoms in First-Episode Psychosis (FEP) patients, hypothesising that patients who have a bullying history may have increased psychotic symptoms and a more unfavourable early trajectory after treatment as usual compared to patients who do not have a bullying history. Research data were collected from a sample of men and women of the Greek general population aged between 16 and 45 (N=225) who experienced a FEP in the context of the Athens First-Episode Psychosis (FEP) Study. The assessment of bullying was performed using the Retrospective Bullying Questionnaire (RBQ). Assessment of positive and negative psychotic symptoms and general psychopathology was performed using the corresponding subscales of the Positive and Negative Syndrome Scale (PANSS) at baseline and after 4 weeks of treatment as usual. Clinical remission was assessed based on the baseline and follow-up values of the PANSS and on Andreasen's symptomatic criteria.
Bullying; Childhood trauma; Adversities; Clinical High Risk; early psychosis; First-Episode Psychosis; symptoms