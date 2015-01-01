Abstract

Multiple recent studies have indicated that adverse psycho-traumatic experiences are particularly significant, if not the most significant, among the environmental factors that participate in the aetiology of schizophrenic spectrum disorders. The prevalence of bullying in the adolescent population has increased dramatically compared to earlier reports. This may be related to the recent development of communication technology and the use of social media, which have expanded the means by which bullying can be practiced. The present study aims to investigate the association between bullying victimisation and psychotic symptoms in First-Episode Psychosis (FEP) patients, hypothesising that patients who have a bullying history may have increased psychotic symptoms and a more unfavourable early trajectory after treatment as usual compared to patients who do not have a bullying history. Research data were collected from a sample of men and women of the Greek general population aged between 16 and 45 (N=225) who experienced a FEP in the context of the Athens First-Episode Psychosis (FEP) Study. The assessment of bullying was performed using the Retrospective Bullying Questionnaire (RBQ). Assessment of positive and negative psychotic symptoms and general psychopathology was performed using the corresponding subscales of the Positive and Negative Syndrome Scale (PANSS) at baseline and after 4 weeks of treatment as usual. Clinical remission was assessed based on the baseline and follow-up values of the PANSS and on Andreasen's symptomatic criteria.



METHODologically, Pearson's chi-square test was used to compare the history of bullying between men and women, while linear and logistic regression models were used to check the correlations between history of bullying and symptom severity at baseline and 4-week follow-up, as well as the correlation between history of bullying and remission. The prevalence of bullying history in our sample of patients (N:225) with a FEP was 51.4% (114/225). Bullying was recorded in our study participants with equal frequency in women and men. According to the analysis results, the patients who had experienced bullying did not present at baseline with significantly increased psychotic symptoms compared to the patients who did not have a history of bullying. In addition, bullying was not associated with reduced remission according to Andreasen's criteria. However, the patients who had experienced bullying were found to have significantly increased negative symptoms (B=1.66; SE=0.70; p=0.018) and increased PANSS total score (B=4.81; SE=2.34; p=0.041) at 4-week follow-up. Our results highlight the persistence of negative and overall symptoms as an impact of bullying on the development of the FEP and align with studies that support the consideration of a history of bullying during both the diagnostic and therapeutic processes.

