Abstract

This secondary analysis of a mixed serostatus sample of Black sexual minority men (BSMM) used conditional inference tree methods to explore associations of past-year experienced stigma and psychosocial syndemic conditions. Experienced stigmas were attributed to race, sexuality, socioeconomic status, HIV status or some "other" reason. Psychosocial syndemic conditions studied included physical assault, intimate partner violence, polysubstance use, and depression symptomology. Data are from Promoting Our Worth, Equality and Resilience (POWER), a serial, cross-sectional study conducted between 2014-2017 (N=4430). Experiences of multiple stigmas were reported by n=938 (22.1%) of BSMM. Conditional inference tree results revealed that HIV-related stigma and its intersection with "other" stigma showed the greatest variance in psychosocial condition prevalence. Our findings suggest that when developing intercategorical intersectional analyses with BSMM, there are important stigmas for BSMM beyond those attributed to race, sexuality, and SES, particularly intersecting with HIV-related stigma. Conditional inference tree analysis shows promise in quantitative explorations of intersectional stigma with BSMM, but will benefit from the inclusion of additional forms of stigma, which should be considered by the field moving forward.

Language: en