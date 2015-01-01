Abstract

BACKGROUND: The percentage of e-scooter use quickly escalated in our community due to its convenience, low cost, and eases of use. The number of accidents causing high-energy traumas has also increased. This study aims to describe the demographic char-acteristics and fracture patterns of patients admitted to the emergency department following an e-scooter accident and to identify common, correctable factors that increased the likelihood of accidents.



METHODS: Between January 2022 and August 2022, 43 patients (20 females and 23 males) who were admitted to the emergency department after an e-scooter accident and developed extremity fractures were included. The patients were divided into 2 groups those treated surgically and conservatively. Parameters such as the time of the accident, education level of the user, alcohol use, e-scooter malfunction, and compliance with traffic rules were evaluated.



RESULTS: Accidents that led to treatment by surgery mostly occurred between 11 pm and 7 am. Surgically treated patients were mostly high school graduates. Alcohol use and recreational scooter use rates were statistically higher in the operated patients when compared to patients who were treated conservatively. The number of patients who reported a malfunction in the e-scooter was significantly lower in the operated group than in the conservative group. The rates of accidents due to non-compliance with traffic laws, driving at full speed of the e-scooter, use on the driveway, and presence of wet ground at the time of the accident were higher in the surgically treated patient group. Surgically treated patients also had a higher rate of being 1st time e-scooter users.



CONCLUSION: Although governments have introduced many regulations regarding e-scooter use, the current situation seems insufficient in solving the problem. E-scooter users should be further educated about the associated risks. Authorities should tighten their supervision of scooter rental companies and drivers. Nighttime usage conditions should be reviewed, and the use of alcohol should be controlled. The use of helmets should be mandatory. If such regulations are tightened, accident rates can be reduced or high-energy impacts from existing accidents can be avoided. The results suggest that experienced, slow, non-alcoholic, and rule-abiding drivers require less operative treatment. This article will hopefully raise awareness and improve e-scooter regulations.

