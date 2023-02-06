Abstract

BACKGROUND: The earthquake disaster that occurred on February 06, 2023, caused serious destruction and loss of life in the south of Türkiye. The purpose of this article consisting of two interconnected parts is to report the experience of our orthopedics clinic, which is located just on the border of the disaster area. The subject of the first part of the study is the characteristics of ortho-pedic traumas in earthquake victims and the treatment methods applied. The subject of the second part is the disaster work plan of the clinic and its consequences in practice.



METHODS: For the first step, descriptive information, diagnoses, and treatment methods of 204 earthquake victims who were treated by our clinic in the first 10 days after the disaster were compiled from the archives. In terms of the second phase of the study, an in-clinic work plan was created on the morning of the 1st day of the disaster. The teams and working hours in the emergency department, inpatient service, and operating room were determined. Hospital management and other clinics were contacted and hospital facilities were organized for orthopedic trauma victims.



RESULTS: The mean age of the patients was 42.3 years. Among the age groups, the smallest group was children under 10 years old (6.4% of all patients). 132 of the patients had at least one fracture in 135 extremities. Most of the injuries involved the lower extrem-ity. 66 patients had crush injury with or without fracture. 181 orthopedic surgical procedures were performed in 144 patients. The most common operations were internal fracture fixation and debridement. The most used implant was the plate-screw combination. Thanks to the in-clinic work plan and the in-hospital assistance and allocation of facilities, we did not experience serious problems in the hospitalization, surgery, and post-operative follow-ups of the patients. Although we received numerous offers of assistance from external institutions, this was not possible due to bureaucratic obstacles. Among our most important problems were the shortage of sterilized powered surgical drills and the lack of a dynamic patient information database.



CONCLUSION: Orthopedic clinics should prepare their in-clinic work plans for earthquake disasters and develop their facilities. In order not to encounter bureaucratic obstacles in emergency assistance, orthopedic clinics in different risk regions should be formally matched beforehand. A patient database table that clinical staff can access and revise using their smartphones facilitates the follow-up of large numbers of simultaneously hospitalized patients.

