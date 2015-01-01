Abstract

Recent trends in pediatric injury-related fatalities are alarming,1 with increases in homicides, suicides, and poisonings in the past decade. However, it is difficult to accurately assess the root cause of these trends in pediatric injury-related deaths without placing them in the context of all childhood injuries (ie, inclusive of nonfatal injuries). The analysis of nonfatal injuries can provide valuable insights into the circumstances and mechanisms of injury, which can help further develop effective preventive strategies to reduce both fatal and nonfatal injuries. Most studies to date have compared fatal and nonfatal injuries related to a specific mechanism such as firearm-related injuries2 or intent such as self-harm.3 Although these studies are informative, a broader lens is also useful to accurately predict general trends of pediatric injury. Here, we compared trends in fatal and nonfatal injuries in children, across intent and mechanism of injury.

Language: en