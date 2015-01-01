Abstract

A permit-to-work system is a formal written system that contains procedures, identification, and permits related to the type of work that is considered to have a risk of danger. By not applying for permits to work optimally, it will increase the risk of work accidents. This study aims to determine the causes and effects of the non-optimal application of permit to work and efforts so that permit to work can run optimally so as to prevent work accidents. The research method used in this study is a qualitative method with a descriptive pattern. Research data sources are obtained from primary and secondary data. Data collection techniques through observation, literature study, interviews, and documentation. The data analysis techniques used are by collecting data, reducing data, presenting data, and drawing conclusions. Testing the validity of data using the triangulation method. The results showed that the lack of crew knowledge about permit to work, lack of crew awareness and concern for safety, and lack of supervision and coordination between crew and officers are the reasons why permit to work cannot run optimally. The impact of not optimal permit to work is work accidents, which not only cause physical losses but also material losses. Efforts that can be made to optimize this are by carrying out familiarization, training and competence, as well as psychological approaches through motivation and sanctions, then by improving supervision and coordination between crew and management on board through toolbox meetings and safety meetings.

