Abstract

A Quality Health Safety Environment (QHSE) is a safety management enforced by a company to control safety at work by identifying the hazards and risks that cause working activity. The use of QHSE is needed in the resolving process of an accident that happened on the Barge Misha. This research aims to find the factors of wire breaks of Barge Misha and the efforts of handling the incident according to the QHSE function in PT. Transcoal Pacific. This research used a qualitative method by describing an aspect obtained from observing, interviewing, and documenting through a series of sentences. The researcher involved four resource persons in the interview sessions: the Operation Manager, HSE Staff, Technical Staff, and Master of TB ETI 307-BG. Misha. Then, the researcher used data reduction techniques, presented data, and concluded to analyze the data. The research results show that the factors causing the incident loss of Barge Misha Anchor are human factors, method factors, machine and equipment factors, and environmental factors. PT. Transcoal Pacific has carried out the QHSE function in handling the incident by making efforts to prevent such incidents from recurring. Therefore, efforts can be made when the company supervises the control of the implementation of safety meetings carried out regularly by HSE, technical, operation division, and ship's crew. The company increases the crew's knowledge of the anchoring procedure through the HSE and technical division, especially in emergencies. The company needs to control ship maintenance according to schedule and monitored by the technical division. The company needs to regularly improve machines and equipment that are worn or rusted and replace the machines or equipment that do not conform with the standards of Badan Klasifikasi Indonesia (BKI).

