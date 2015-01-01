|
Ndori A, Sutajaya F, Widiatmaja A. RSF Conf. Ser.: Eng. Technol. 2023; 3(1): 88-96.
(Copyright © 2023, RSF Press - Research Synergy Foundation)
ISM (International Safety Management) Code is a rule that regulates safety on board ships. The ISM Code is useful for improving safety on board ships, especially for passenger ships which have the main priority of maintaining the safety of the lives of passengers in particular and the ship's crew in general. But in its application, there are several factors that hinder the implementation of the ISM Code. This study aims to determine how the implementation, inhibiting factors and steps that can be taken to improve the implementation of the ISM Code on KM Sinabung.
Language: en
safety