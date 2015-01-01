Abstract

PURPOSE: The purpose of this study was to examine the prevalence of military sexual trauma (MST) by sexual orientation, characteristics of sexual minority (SM) and heterosexual veterans who have experienced MST, and associations between sexual orientation and mental health symptoms among veterans who have experienced MST.



Methods: Data were analyzed from a nationally representative web-based survey of 4069 U.S. veterans (4.9% SM), which assessed sociodemographic (e.g., age, sexual orientation) and military (e.g., branch) characteristics, and lifetime and current mental health symptoms. Bivariate analyses compared sociodemographic and military characteristics and mental health symptoms among veterans who have experienced MST by sexual orientation. Multivariable logistic regressions examined associations between sexual orientation and mental health symptoms among veterans who have experienced MST, while controlling for differences in sociodemographic characteristics and non-MST traumatic events.



Results: The prevalence of MST (7.5% of weighted sample) was higher among SM veterans compared to heterosexual veterans, with bisexual/pansexual/queer veterans endorsing the highest prevalence (22.7%), followed by gay/lesbian (17.0%) and heterosexual (6.5%) veterans. SM veterans who experienced MST were more likely than heterosexual veterans to screen positive for lifetime and current posttraumatic stress disorder (odds ratio [OR] = 3.06 and 3.38, respectively), and current drug use disorder (OR = 3.53).



Conclusions: This study adds to growing evidence that mental health symptoms associated with MST disproportionately impact SM veterans relative to heterosexual veterans. Approaches to reducing barriers and tailoring MST-related care to SM veterans, including through addressing cumulative effects of minority stress, are discussed.

Language: en