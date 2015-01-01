SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Dango M. Telev. New Media 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.

(Copyright © 2023, SAGE Publishing)

10.1177/15274764231201969

This introduction to the "Rape, Genre, and TV after #MeToo" special issue articulates the importance of genre for understanding shifting affective and political norms related to sexual violence. Recent TV from the U.S. and the U.K. has worked to expand the public's understanding of what counts in the genre of rape, bringing into view less discussed harms like nonconsensual condom removal. At the same time, public discussions of rape have put pressure on the conventions of genres, including the genres explored in this special issue: the procedural, stand-up comedy, the Western, and the situation comedy.


Language: en
