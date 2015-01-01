|
Menning CL, Fox ED, Nunn LK. Sociol. Focus 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.
(Copyright © 2023, North Central Sociological Association)
Guided by theories of socialization and just policy theory, we explore how students allocate blame when sexual assault prevention programming hypothetically varies, net of the effects of evaluators' traits. Using a survey instrument containing a series of vignettes, we ask whether university students' (N = 254) perceptions of responsibility attributed to victims, perpetrators, bystanders, and university administrators varies by hypothetical program trainee and also by the hypothetical implementation of any program versus no program.
Language: en
Intervention; just policy theory; prevention; sexual assault; victim blaming