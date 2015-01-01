|
Citation
|
Ramos SD, Vincent W, Siconolfi DE, Pollack LM, Horvath KJ, Campbell CK, Tebbetts S, Kegeles SM, Storholm ED. AIDS Behav. 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2023, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
37796375
|
Abstract
|
Young Black Sexual Minority Men with HIV (YBSMM+) in the US South encounter multiple socio-structural challenges that contribute to disproportionately poor HIV-related outcomes across the care continuum. Depression, anxiety, intimate partner violence (IPV), and alcohol use are prominent factors that negatively impact engagement with HIV care. Syndemic theory posits that these multiple factors interact synergistically to promote poor outcomes; however, depression itself is highly heterogeneous in presentation, which may pose issues when examining associations to HIV care engagement. This study sought to better understand the associations of specific depressive symptomology subtypes, generalized anxiety, experienced IPV, and alcohol use on HIV care engagement for YBSMM+.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Alcohol; Depression; Anxiety; Intimate Partner Violence; HIV Care Engagement; Young Black Sexual Minority Men