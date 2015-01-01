SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Grodin EN, Donato S, Du H, Green RJ, Bujarski S, Ray LA. Alcohol Alcohol. 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2023, Oxford University Press)

DOI

10.1093/alcalc/agad066

PMID

37794750

Abstract

We received and read the letter to the Editors from Drs Guiraud and van den Brink regarding our article entitled 'A Meta-Regression of Trial Features Predicting the Effects of Alcohol Use Disorder Pharmacotherapies on Drinking Outcomes in Randomized Clinical Trials: A Secondary Data Analysis'.

We believe that the comments provided by the authors are derived from differing findings in their recently published paper 'Sodium Oxybate for Alcohol Dependence: A Network Meta-Regression Analysis Considering Population Severity at Baseline and Treatment Duration'. We would like to highlight that the two manuscripts took different approaches to answer different questions. Our manuscript used a meta-regression approach with two arms (pharmacotherapy treatment vs. control) to answer the question of what trial features predict the efficacy of pharmacotherapies on drinking outcomes across a range of 19 pharmacotherapies. Guiraud et al. used a network meta-regression approach focused solely on one pharmacotherapy, sodium oxybate, as a treatment for alcohol use disorder. It is therefore unsurprising that different methodological approaches to solve different questions resulted in different answers...


Language: en
NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print