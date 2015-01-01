Abstract

OBJECTIVE: CDC has called for suicide research on the construction industry, an industry with a high suicide rate. The present study addresses this gap and focuses on roofers. It assesses which risk factors distinguish suicides by roofers from those of the general population. Alcohol and drug misuse, related to their high incidence of injury and pain, are seen as key potential drivers of roofer suicide.



METHODOLOGY: Data refer to 30,570 suicides and are taken from the National Violent Death Reporting System (NVDRS). Drawing from previous work on the health professions, 15 core predictors are selected, representing psychiatric morbidity, social strains, and demographics. Since the analysis seeks to differentiate roofers' suicides from others, the dependent variable is a dichotomy where roofers' suicides (=1) and other suicides (=0).



RESULTS: After adjusting for the other 14 risk factors, a multivariate logistic regression analysis found that roofers' suicides were 76% more apt (Odds ratio = 1.76, CI: 1.18, 2.63) than other suicides to have a known substance or alcohol problem that contributed to their suicide. Other constructs differentiating roofers' suicides from other suicides included marital status, gender, and race. Roofers were less protected by marriage.



CONCLUSION: The results inform prevention efforts and substance misuse can serve as a key warning sign for roofers' suicide. This is the first investigation of the drivers of suicide among roofers, and one of a few drawing links between occupational injury and suicide.

