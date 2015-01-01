|
Stack S. Arch. Suicide Res. 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.
(Copyright © 2023, International Academy of Suicide Research, Publisher Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)
37797624
OBJECTIVE: CDC has called for suicide research on the construction industry, an industry with a high suicide rate. The present study addresses this gap and focuses on roofers. It assesses which risk factors distinguish suicides by roofers from those of the general population. Alcohol and drug misuse, related to their high incidence of injury and pain, are seen as key potential drivers of roofer suicide.
Injury; pain; occupational stress; manual workers; occupation and suicide; substance misuse