Nickerson KA, Diaz K, Muir BC. Assist. Technol. 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.

(Copyright © 2023, Rehabilitation Engineering and Assistive Technology Society of North America, Publisher Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)

10.1080/10400435.2023.2267623

37796449

Falls are the leading cause of fatal and non-fatal injuries in older adults. Walkers are often used by and prescribed to this population to reduce fall risk, however, walker users and walker non-users alike experience similar fall incidence rates. The role of walkers in preventing falls is unclear as some studies suggest walkers may be a fall-inciting factor. The purpose of this study was to analyze walker deficits by evaluating the circumstances and causes of falls in older adult walker users residing in long-term care facilities. Videos capturing 34 real-life falls involving wheeled walkers (rollators and two-wheeled walkers) in two retirement facilities were analyzed for 3 themes: walker type, fall direction, and activity at the time of fall. A frequency analysis of these themes was performed to determine common fall mechanisms. The results of this study suggest two-wheeled walker and rollator users most often fall sideways while turning and backward during weight transfer, respectively. Poor maneuverability, lateral stability, and wheel velocity control of the walkers contributed to the falls. Device improvements addressing these areas of deficiency may be necessary to mitigate falls occurring in older adult walker users.


elderly; Falls; assistive mobility device; fall circumstances; walker design

