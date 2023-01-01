Abstract

Defensive responding is adaptive when it approximates the current threat but maladaptive when it exceeds the current threat. Here we asked if the substantia nigra, a region consistently implicated in reward, is necessary to show appropriate levels of defensive responding in Pavlovian fear discrimination. Rats received bilateral transduction of the caudal substantia nigra with halorhodopsin or a control fluorophore and bilateral ferrule implants. Rats then behaviorally discriminated cues predicting unique foot shock probabilities (danger, p = 1; uncertainty, p =.25; and safety, p = 0). Green-light illumination (532 nm) during cue presentation inflated defensive responding of halorhodopsin rats-measured by suppression of reward seeking-to uncertainty and safety beyond control levels. Green-light illumination outside of cue presentation had no impact on halorhodopsin or control rat responding. The results reveal caudal substantia nigra cue activity is necessary to inhibit defensive responding to nonthreatening and uncertain threat cues. (PsycInfo Database Record (c) 2023 APA, all rights reserved).

Language: en