|
Citation
|
Roed K, Brauner CR, Yigzaw S, Midtgaard J. BMC Emerg. Med. 2023; 23(1): e117.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2023, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group - BMC)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
37798656
|
Abstract
|
BACKGROUND: Non-suicidal self-injury (NSSI) is a prevalent phenomenon in somatic emergency departments, where nurses are the most consistent group of healthcare professionals who treat people with NSSI, which means they may affect the NSSI trajectory and help-seeking in the future. The objective of this study was to describe the experiences of nurse practitioners with treatment of people presenting with NSSI in the emergency department.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Experience; Non-suicidal self-injury; Emergency department; Nursing; Qualitative content analysis