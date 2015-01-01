Abstract

BACKGROUND: Sexual workplace violence occurs worldwide with increasing prevalence, causing psychological and physical injuries. However, only few reports from the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia have investigated the most involved health specialty and its association with other factors, such as working and sociodemographic conditions. The aim of this study was to determine the prevalence of workplace sexual violence over 12 months, from May 2018 to May 2019, circumstances related to the event, and consequences for the perpetrator and survivor and to identify associated factors among all healthcare workers (HCWs) in Saudi Arabia.



METHODS: This cross-sectional study included all HCWs registered with the Saudi Commission for Health Specialties who worked for > 1 year in the health sector (government or private) in Saudi Arabia until May 2019. A non-probability convenient sampling technique was used. A modified self-administered questionnaire sent via email was utilized to assess workplace violence. Descriptive statistics were used to report percentages and frequencies, while advanced statistics, such as bivariate analysis, were used to determine associations. Multivariate logistic binary regression analysis was used to assess the combined and individual associations between relevant predictors of exposure of HCWs to recent sexual violence at the workplace.



RESULTS: In total, 7,398 (male, 51.3%; female, 48.7%) HCWs were electively enrolled in the study (mean age 40 ± 8.62 years). Most were non-Saudi (60%). Overall, 3.9% were sexual violence survivors. Approximately 60.7%, 51.4%, 48.3%, and 65.9% of female workers, nurses, Saudi natives, and night shift workers (18:00 to 07:00), respectively, were significantly exposed to sexual violence. Furthermore, approximately 54.8% of those with direct physical contact with patients had a higher rate of exposure to sexual harassment (p = 0.001).



CONCLUSIONS: The prevalence of sexual violence is low but remains a risk to HCWs, especially those working night shifts and having direct physical contact with patients. Thus, more support, specific strategies, and policies are needed to reduce the rate of occurrence, protect HCWs, and prevent such events. The underreporting of cases may be skewing the magnitude of the problem; thus, more education and additional research in Saudi Arabia are needed regarding sexual violence experienced by HCWs.

