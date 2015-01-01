CONTACT US: Contact info
|
Citation
|
Bhopal RS. BMJ 2023; 383: p2290.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2023, BMJ Publishing Group)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
37798012
|
Abstract
|
Having survived the perils of small boats crossing choppy seas, asylum seekers arriving in the UK are now confronting the hazards of a very rare, environmentally acquired pneumonia in a big boat.12Legionella species are ubiquitous and can be found in virtually any water system, but as Looi points out our chief concern is aerosol (rather …
Language: en