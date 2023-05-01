Abstract

Of 4 older adults, 1 will fall each year in the United States. Based on 2020 data from the Centers of Disease Control, about 36 million older adults fall each year, resulting in 32,000 deaths. Emergency departments see about 3 million older adults for fall-related injuries with falls having the ability to cause serious injury such as catastrophic head injuries and hip fractures. One-third of older fall patients discharged from the ED experience one of these outcomes at 3 months.

