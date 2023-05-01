SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Burton KR, Magidson PD. Clin. Geriatr. Med. 2023; 39(4): 519-533.

(Copyright © 2023, Elsevier Publishing)

10.1016/j.cger.2023.05.005

37798063

Trauma in the older adult will increasingly become important to emergency physicians hoping to optimize their patient care. The geriatric patient population possesses higher rates of comorbidities that increase their risk for trauma and make their care more challenging. By considering the nuances that accompany the critical stabilization and injury-specific management of geriatric trauma patients, emergency physicians can decrease the prevalence of adverse outcomes.


Trauma; Triage; Geriatric trauma; Critical care; Geriatrics; Older patient

