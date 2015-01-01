Abstract

OBJECTIVE: We (a) describe the development of a hospital-school-community telepartnership (HSCT) program targeting suicidality crisis response implemented in the immediate aftermath of the COVID-19 pandemic, (b) report on service utilization outcomes from the first year and half of program implementation, and (c) share early lessons learned and implications for future directions.



METHOD: Using program evaluation data collected from September 2020 to December 2021, demographic, usage outcomes, care coordination, and support outcomes are reported. Representative case vignettes are also illustrated.



RESULTS: Students (N = 258) were referred to the HSCT program for suicidality from partnering school districts in the large metropolitan area of Austin, Texas. Students referred were adolescents, 12 years of age and older (n = 196, 76%). Sixty-two (24%) of the students referred for suicidal ideation entered the HSCT program through urgent same-day assessment. Medication evaluations were offered for 125 (48%) of the students. The most frequently prescribed medications included antidepressants (e.g., SSRIs; n = 29, 64%). Program clinicians referred 12 (5%) students identified as high risk for suicide for hospitalization. Of the 258 total students, 212 (82%) were referred to community providers for therapy.



CONCLUSIONS: By providing rapid access to crisis response with mental health specialists and care coordinators, at-risk students received timely evidence-based care and referral to mental health resources in their communities. (PsycInfo Database Record (c) 2023 APA, all rights reserved).

Language: en