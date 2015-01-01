SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Liu C, Miao Z, Wang T. Front. Psychol. 2023; 14: e1202518.

10.3389/fpsyg.2023.1202518

37794902

PMC10546302

This paper investigates the ancillary factors judges consider when sentencing dangerous driving offenses. These factors are divided into favorable (i.e., "Confess" [CF], and "Actively compensate and obtain forgiveness from victims" [AC]) and unfavorable categories (i.e., "Mainly or solely responsible for the accident" [MSR], and "Post-accident behavior" [BAA]).

RESULTS indicate that both types of factors mediate the relationship between "Blood Alcohol Concentration" (BAC) and the sentencing outcome: favorable factors have a significant negative correlation with sentences, while unfavorable ones show a positive correlation. The mediation effect ratios are 13.8% and 19.1% respectively, with no significant differences between their impacts on judges' sentencing decisions.


; Ethanol impaired driving; Drug impaired driving


auxiliary factors; dangerous driving offenses; mediation; psychological tendencies; sentencing

