Liu C, Miao Z, Wang T. Front. Psychol. 2023; 14: e1202518.
37794902
This paper investigates the ancillary factors judges consider when sentencing dangerous driving offenses. These factors are divided into favorable (i.e., "Confess" [CF], and "Actively compensate and obtain forgiveness from victims" [AC]) and unfavorable categories (i.e., "Mainly or solely responsible for the accident" [MSR], and "Post-accident behavior" [BAA]).
auxiliary factors; dangerous driving offenses; mediation; psychological tendencies; sentencing