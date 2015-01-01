SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Etgen T, Stigloher M, Förstl H, Zwanzger P, Rentrop M. Health Sci. Rep. 2023; 6(10): e1572.

(Copyright © 2023, John Wiley and Sons)

10.1002/hsr2.1572

37795312

PMC10545888

BACKGROUND AND AIMS: Data on nonfatal suicide attempts in Germany are sparse. The study aimed to analyze data on nonfatal suicide attempts and consecutive diagnostic steps to identify secondary injuries after strangulation.

METHODS: All admissions after nonfatal suicide attempt in a large Bavarian psychiatric hospital between 2014 and 2018 were reviewed and the methods were analyzed.

RESULTS: A total of 2125 verified cases out of 2801 registered cases of nonfatal suicide attempts were included in further analysis. The most common methods were intoxication (n = 1101, 51.8%), cutting (n = 461, 21.7%), and strangulation (n = 183, 8.6%). Among survivors of strangulation with external neck compression (n = 99, 54.1%), no diagnostic steps were performed in 36 (36.4%) patients and insufficient imaging in 13 (20.6%) patients. Carotid artery dissection was detected in two (4.0%) of 50 patients with adequate neuroimaging.

CONCLUSIONS: This study provides details on nonfatal suicide attempts in Germany. Slightly more than half of the patients with strangulation underwent adequate diagnostic work-up, with 4.0% being diagnosed with dissection. Further studies with systematic screening for dissection after strangulation in psychiatric hospitals are recommended to reduce possible under-reporting.


Language: en

suicide; neuroimaging; dissection; nonfatal suicide attempt; strangulation

