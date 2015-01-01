Abstract

INTRODUCTION: Leadership during major incidents has been described as challenging and dependent on the non-technical skills of leaders. The complex tunnel environment contributes to an even more challenging incident response. Hence, this study aims to identify elements of non-technical skills when leading collaborative road-tunnel incident responses.



METHODS: The study was conducted using four focus group discussions with tactical leaders from the rescue services, emergency medical services, police, and collaborative organizations from the emergency dispatch center and road-traffic control center. The data was analyzed using a non-technical skills taxonomy.



RESULTS: Twelve non-technical skill elements emerged. Abilities to gather, sort, and proactively share relevant information and dispatch the correct resources were described. Additionally, abilities to prioritize actions and cooperate to establish a shared operational picture were found. Abilities to adjust leadership to the tunnel environment and conditions and assess the severity of the incident to make decisions were also described.



CONCLUSION: When managing a road-tunnel incident response, tactical leaders utilizes a range of non-technical skills. The elements of these skills were found to be specific both to the tunnel environment and the collaborative nature of the response. Further studies into and development of these skills are needed to facilitate a timely response and minimize potential risks to personnel or evacuees in future tunnel incident responses.

Language: en