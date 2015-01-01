Abstract

Most burn injuries are preventable. Appropriate first aid results in improved patient outcomes as well as reduced healthcare burden. Many individuals turn to internet resources for education. The rising popularity of social media platforms creates a readily accessible resource for sharing and obtaining information. However, most content is not validated or reliable. Previous studies have investigated the quality of online burn education videos on platforms such as YouTube. Here, we review the quality of such videos on TikTok, a newer and rapidly growing platform. TikTok was searched for English videos using 29 keywords (hashtags) such as #burn, #education, #prevention, and #management. The first 30 videos per hashtag were screened. Videos were categorized by content and creator. Two independent reviewers assessed the quality of the included videos using the Global Quality Scale (GQS). Metrics such as views, commentary, and likes were also examined. Of 535 screened videos, 72 met inclusion criteria. 47% (n=34) were on management, 33% (n=31) education, and 10% (n=7) prevention. Only 6% (n=4) cited sources. The median GQS score was 3.0 (IQR: 2.0-3.0, max 4.0). 50% (n=36) were made by healthcare professional with a median GQS score of 3.0 (IQR: 2.0-3.0, max 4.0) compared to 2.0 (IQR: 2.0-3.0, max 4.0) in non-healthcare professionals (n=36). Viewership varied from 41 to 4.2 million views. Overall, there is a lack of high-quality educational information on TikTok. This rapidly expanding and dynamic platform may provide an opportunity to direct individuals to higher quality resources.

