Citation
Fox KA, Nick E, Nesi J, Telzer EH, Prinstein MJ. J. Clin. Child Adolesc. Psychol. 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.
37796196
Abstract
OBJECTIVE: Many adolescents feel pressure to be constantly available and responsive to others via their smartphones and social media. This phenomenon has been understudied using quantitative methods, and no prior study has examined adolescents' specific stress about meeting digital availability expectations within a best friendship, or entrapment. The present study offers an important preliminary examination of this unique digital stressor in a developmental context by examining prospective associations between digital entrapment, psychosocial adjustment, and health in adolescence.
