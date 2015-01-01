Abstract

Using General Strain Theory, this study investigates the effects of vicarious trauma exposure and perceived social support on nonmedical codeine syrup misuse among Black incarcerated men nearing community re-entry. Data were drawn from the Helping Incarcerated Men project, a study examining mental health, substance misuse, and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) risk behaviors among Black men living in prisons who were within 180 days of release. A total of 200 Black men self-reported demographics (i.e., age and length of incarceration after age 18), vicarious trauma exposure (e.g., ever witnessing an assault with a weapon and a sudden accidental death), perceived social support, and nonmedical codeine syrup misuse.



FINDINGS from the logistic regression analysis showed witnessing an assault with a weapon and a sudden accidental death increased the likelihood of codeine syrup misuse. Perceived social support was not associated with codeine syrup misuse. Implications for practice and future research are discussed.

