Citation
Dogan-Dixon J, Thrasher SS, Thorpe S, Wheeler P, Stevens-Watkins D. J. Community Psychol. 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2023, John Wiley and Sons)
DOI
PMID
37794735
Abstract
Using General Strain Theory, this study investigates the effects of vicarious trauma exposure and perceived social support on nonmedical codeine syrup misuse among Black incarcerated men nearing community re-entry. Data were drawn from the Helping Incarcerated Men project, a study examining mental health, substance misuse, and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) risk behaviors among Black men living in prisons who were within 180 days of release. A total of 200 Black men self-reported demographics (i.e., age and length of incarceration after age 18), vicarious trauma exposure (e.g., ever witnessing an assault with a weapon and a sudden accidental death), perceived social support, and nonmedical codeine syrup misuse.
Language: en
Keywords
social support; Black men; codeine syrup; general strain theory; incarceration; re-entry; vicarious trauma exposure