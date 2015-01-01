SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Fife A, Larsen K. J. Pediatr. Pharmacol. Ther. 2023; 28(4): 365-367.

(Copyright © 2023, Pediatric Pharmacology Advocacy Group, Inc.)

10.5863/1551-6776-28.4.365

37795283

PMC10547044

We present a case of a 14-month-old female presenting to the emergency department with head trauma. When her symptoms deviated from those associated with typical head trauma, the emergency department pharmacy team recognized a vital clue that directed the medical team toward the actual mechanism of injury and appropriate treatment of the child.


