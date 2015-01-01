SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Wilf S, Reed T, Millet V, Ortiz SM, Wray-Lake L. J. Res. Adolesc. 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.

(Copyright © 2023, John Wiley and Sons)

10.1111/jora.12889

37795768

This study explored Black and Latinx youth organizers' experiences of racism within national gun violence prevention organizing spaces. Interview data were analyzed from 17 Black and/or Latinx youth (M(age)  = 20.17, 47% women) across the United States who organized against gun violence. The findings identified three forms of racism that Black and Latinx organizers experienced in national organizations: (1) being tokenized for their racial identities and experiences without having real decision making power; (2) feeling a burden to educate their white peers about the structural causes of gun violence and how to improve organizing spaces for other youth of color; and (3) being silenced in their racially conscious organizing efforts to address the structural causes of gun violence in their communities. This research highlights how Black and Latinx youth gun violence prevention organizers contend both with structural racism in their everyday lives and racism in organizing spaces.


Language: en

adolescence; community violence; community organizing; gun violence; racism; social movements

